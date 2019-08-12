Potential salmonella exposure at Clearing grocery store, health officials say

CHICAGO — The Chicago Health Department is confirming four cases of salmonella linked to a Southwest Side grocery store.

According to health officials, customers who bought pork tamales or carnitas since July 1 at Sun View Produce, 6110 West 63rd Street in the Clearing neighborhood, may have been exposed to the bacteria.

The items were sold in the deli section.

Health officials say if you have these items in your freezer, you should throw them away.

As of Aug. 5, the health department says the contaminated products are no longer sold there.

Salmonella symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, and usually last four-to-seven days. Most people recover without any treatment