After a fifth-straight win, the Red Stars’ approach the top of the NWSL standings

CHICAGO – It was already an exciting time for the franchise with four players returning to the team from the World Cup champion United States Women’s National Team.

But their play over the last month-and-a-half has kept the good times going for the Chicago Red Stars.

With a 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit on the road on Saturday evening, the team has won a franchise-record five consecutive games.

Yuki Nagasato scored her fifth goal of the season with an assist from Katie Short.

Yuki Nagasato’s goal in the 65th minute turned out to be the game-winner and also gave her a career-high 5th goal of the 2019 season.

Alyssa Naeher made three saves for her second consecutive shutout and the third of her 2019 campaign. Those efforts now have put the Red Stars right near the top of the NWSL standings as the regular season starts to wind down.

The three points picked up in the Washington victory have them just one point behind Portland Thorns FC for the top record in the league. They’ve got eight games to go before the playoffs begin and are in a good position to earn a spot in the four-team single-elimination tournament for a fifth-straight year.

Five is a good number at the moment for the Red Stars, who are enjoying one of the best stretches in team history late this summer.