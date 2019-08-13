Body believed to be missing Gary woman found in forest preserve: FBI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Authorities said Tuesday they believe they have located the body of a missing Gary woman.

Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, 27, was last seen July 27 at the Wiz Khalifa concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park.

On Tuesday, the FBI confirmed they found a body believed to be Buchanan in the Thornton Lansing Road Forest Preserve in the south suburbs. They said she was the victim of a kidnapping. No other details were provided.

Results of an autopsy are expected Wednesday.

No one is in custody.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the person responsible for Buchanan’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.