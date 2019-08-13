Body believed to be missing Gary woman found in forest preserve: FBI

Posted 5:39 PM, August 13, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Authorities said Tuesday they believe they have located the body of a missing Gary woman.

Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, 27, was last seen July 27 at the Wiz Khalifa concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park.

On Tuesday, the FBI confirmed they found a body believed to be Buchanan in the Thornton Lansing Road Forest Preserve in the south suburbs. They said she was the victim of a kidnapping. No other details were provided.

Results of an autopsy are expected Wednesday.

No one is in custody.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the person responsible for Buchanan’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.