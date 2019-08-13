From Bourbonnais to Lake Forest, the Bears’ kicking competition continues

BOURBONNAIS – One part of training camp down, another left to go, and still the competition continues – and that’s no surprise to anyone.

Barring an incredible change of events or a very early acquisition from general manager Ryan Pace, the Bears were unlikely to break camp in Bourbonnais with their starting kicker in place.

Indeed that’s the case, with Elliott Fry and Eddy Pineiro locked in what’s been a tight competition for the spot since the start of workouts. Each of their attempts, which were split up by day in an attempt for each kicker to stay fresh, were arguably some of the biggest moments of a particular workout.

Fry and Pineiro traded good days and bad, with the former having a bit of a better showing in the preseason opener against the Panthers. The former got the better of the latter in the preseason opener against the Panthers as Fry hit a 43-yard field goal and an extra point.

Pineiro missed a 48-yarder wide to the left before hitting a 23-yard kick in the second half, but that wouldn’t deter the kicker from feeling great about the work and competition so far in training camp.

“I think I did great. I think I passed the test,” said Piniero of the Bourbonnais portion of camp. “Yeah, I missed one last game, but you’re not going to make every single kick. You’re going to miss some. You’re going to make some. It’s just how you bounce back. But I think I did well.

“This has been my best camp; better than I did last year.”

Both kickers certainly have handled the pressure well, with each avoiding what might be described as a disastrous day of attempts. Yet they know it will always be there from now until the team makes a decision.

“As a kicker, you know that every kick has pressure. But you learn to deal. You learn that just because it’s pressure doesn’t mean you necessarily feel the pressure. But you always know that every kick out there is big.”

That won’t change despite the fact that the location of their training camp practice will as of Tuesday.