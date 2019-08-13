High-speed chase ends with 5 arrested in connection to Gurnee homicide

CHICAGO —A high-speed chase that ended in Chicago led to the arrests of five people wanted for a homicide in north suburban Gurnee.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Lake County sheriff officers began chasing a black Lexus in Old Mill Creek. Illinois State Police took over the chase at southbound I-94 near the Dempster Street exit in Skokie. The vehicle got off the Kennedy Expressway at Randolph, and was stopped by several agencies at North Halsted Street in Chicago.

Three people were taken into custody around 2 a.m.

Around 3 a.m., Chicago police found a fourth suspect hiding in a dumpster on Green Street, next to Soho House Chicago. That person was put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital.

A fifth suspect was arrested in Gurnee. No one was injured during the chase.

Before the chase, a man was transported to a hospital in critical condition after being shot near the Gurnee Mills shopping mall, but was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.