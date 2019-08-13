Lake County files lawsuit against Juul

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The Lake County State’s Attorney filed a lawsuit against electronic cigarette company Juul on Tuesday.

The county filed a 70-page lawsuit seeking monetary relief as well as seeking education for a new generation who may think the Juul pods they are buying are better for them than cigarettes.

For years, medical experts have been trying to spell out the truth, and now legal experts are taking action.

“Despite knowing health risks surrounding nicotine, Juul uses marketing techniques made famous by Big Tobacco decades ago to spawn teen addicts hooked on nicotine,” Michael Nerheim, Lake County state’s attorney, said.

Those marketing techniques Nerheim mentioned means the ads that were used years ago to attract young users and hook them to addictive substances. The similarities between them and now are irrefutable — sexy images, glamorous ones, a younger generation playing sports or just having fun and looking cool.

According to one source, nicotine is the third most addictive drug — in line behind heroin and cocaine.

For that reason, Lake County said it’s time to stop e-cigarette companies professing to be smoking cessation outlets when in truth, prosecutors claim, it’s all about luring vulnerable teens.

Concentration levels are 6% and two to three times what you see in a standard cigarette. One Juul pod is equal to one pack of cigarettes.

One Stevenson High School senior, Vrushali Thakkar, said the e-cigarettes are engineered to attract her and her classmates with their fancy flavors.

"Everything from cool cucumber to creme brûlée. there is no doubt these flavors have been engineered to attract youth and normalize the industry," Thakkar said.

By January 2020, people will have to be 21 to buy Juul products and others like them in the State of Illinois. However, changing advertising practices or getting rid of enticing flavors for kids still have some legal challenges ahead.