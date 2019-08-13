Teen critically injured in Aurora crash

AURORA, Ill. — A teenager is in critical condition after a crash near downtown Aurora.

The accident happened just after 11 p.m. Monday on North Lake Street near Williams Street. Police said when officers arrived, they found a vehicle had struck a utility pole.

Paramedics who responded to the scene provided medical attention to the driver, as firefighters worked to free him from the vehicle.

The driver was first taken to Copley Hospital, but was later transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Aurora Police’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene of the crash to conduct an investigation. While investigating, officers identified a second vehicle that may have played a factor in the crash, or may have witnessed the crash. Police located that second vehicle Tuesday morning, and the driver provided a statement to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 630-256-5330 or call Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 to stay anonymous.