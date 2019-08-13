The Chicago Bandits preview the 2019 NPF championship on Sports Feed

Posted 8:27 PM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:39PM, August 13, 2019

CHICAGO - For fans of professional women's softball, this is a familiar match-up for the championship.

In the last eight National Pro Fastpitch title series, the Chicago Bandits and the USSSA Pride have met to decide who'll take the crown for the league that season. Each team has won three series against each other, and in 2019 they'll meet again to crown a champion.

That will all happen at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont starting on Thursday as they teams play a best-of-five series. To get us ready for the upcoming championship playoff, we had coach Lauren Lappin along with catcher Gwen Svekis on the show to discuss the series with the Pride.

You can watch their full discussion in the video above. For more information on the championship, click here.

