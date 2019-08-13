Tom Fornelli talks College Football on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The practices are underway and the games are now just a few weeks away.

From Champaign to Evanston to Tuscaloosa and Clemson, there are varying levels of excitement building for the 2019 college football season. The goals are big for some programs and modest for others, and at the end of August, we'll start to see how all the storylines play out.

Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com will discussed a number of those topics on Sports Feed Tuesday evening with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. From Lovie Smith's continued rebuild in Champaign to Pat Fitzgerald's strong Northwestern program to the playoff contenders, he discussed them all on the show.

