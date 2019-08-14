FBI seeks person of interest in death of missing Gary woman

GARY, Ind. — The FBI is offering $10,000 for information leading to a person of interest wanted for questioning in the death of a missing Gary woman.

Authorities would like to speak with James McGhee, 38, of Gary. He was with Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, 27, at the Wiz Khalifa concert on July 27 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park, Illinois. Buchanan was reported missing July 29.

A body located in the Thornton Lansing Road Nature Preserve Monday is believed to be Buchanan, but a positive ID by the Cook County Medical Examiner is still pending.

McGee is 5’9, 235 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He is known to frequent Gary, Hammond and Chicago.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (219) 942-4655. Tips can remain anonymous.