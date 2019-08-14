Former CPS teacher drank tequila before crashing into bus stop, killing woman, prosecutors say

CHICAGO — A former CPS charter school teacher who allegedly crashed into a bus shelter, fatally injuring a woman who was run over twice, has been charged with reckless homicide.

A judge set 42-year-old Errol Brice’s bail at $50,000 during a Tuesday hearing.

Police say Brice’s sport-utility vehicle crashed into a bus shelter at 61st Street and King Drive Saturday night in West Woodlawn, pinning 59-year-old Beverly Barney beneath the vehicle.

Brice allegedly put the SUV in reverse and then drove forward over Barney a second time before fleeing.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital. A second woman also injured in the crash remains hospitalized in stable condition.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, after being taken into custody, Brice allegedly told police he had been drinking tequila before the crash.

Brice’s attorney, Shay Allen, tells the Chicago Sun-Times “it’s always horrible when a life is lost,” but he noted that the charge his client faces reflected that the crash wasn’t intentional.

Allen also said Brice is a graduate of Elmhurst College and has worked for several CPS schools, including as athletic director at Harper High School. Most recently, Brice had been working as an eighth-grade teacher for University of Chicago Charter School.