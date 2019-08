CHICAGO — A man was killed and three others were injured after a fire on the city’s South Side.

Fire crews responded to a fire before 6 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment building in the 7000 block of South Wabash in Park Manor.

According to officials, a man was killed in the fire. Three other people were transported to area hospitals.

The victim has not yet been identified. No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.