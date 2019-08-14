Strong storms possible as scattered showers cross the area Wednesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With low surface pressure and a disturbance aloft passing over our area, taken together with peak afternoon heating, will create unstable atmospheric conditions and the likelihood of scattered showers and thunderstorms this Wednesday afternoon and evening over northeastern Illinois, southern Lake Michigan and northwestern Indiana.

A few stronger thunderstorms may develop, accompanied with heavy downpours, lightning, small hail and gusty winds in excess of 45 mph.

The National Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of the Chicago area in a Marginal Risk for severe storms as showers move in an easterly direction across the area (map below).