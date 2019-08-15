Man wanted in connection to 47 vehicles damaged by rocks in Loop parking garages: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —For a third time this week, dozens of cars were vandalized in a parking garage in the Loop.

Approximately 17 vehicles at parking garage on Adams and Wabash were damaged early Thursday, after rocks were thrown through the back windshield of each car.

In total, 47 vehicles have been vandalized this week in three separate incidents.

The other two incidents occurred:

Around 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the 300 block of S. Franklin St.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the 100 block of W. Madison St.

Police released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the incidents.

There have been no thefts reported and the offender is not in custody.

Authorities believe all the incidents are linked. Area Central detectives investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at (312) 747-8384