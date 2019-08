CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s communications director has resigned.

Marielle Sainvilus tells WGN she always planned to leave the administration once it got up and running, and wanted to be around for the first 100 days.

Sainvilus said it’s been really great working for the city’s first African-American female mayor.

The Mayor’s press secretary thanked Sainvilus for her service, and wished her the best.