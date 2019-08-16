Chicago’s Air and Water Show kicks off this weekend

CHICAGO —The 61st annual Chicago Air and Water Show will thrill millions along the lakefront this weekend.

You can watch it from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The show will kick-off with a Blackhawks legend Chris Chelios jumping out of a plane.

To catch a sneak peek of the show, you can watch the last practice Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The best spot to watch is at North Avenue Beach, but there should be good viewing from Ohio Street Beach and along the lake from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street Beach.

The biggest attractions include the U.S Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights.

Admission, as always is free.

For more information, click here.