Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Warm and humid weather returns
-
Warm and humid week in store
-
Hot, humid week ahead
-
Warm, sunny weather continues with possible thunderstorms
-
Storms possible as warm week rolls on
-
Spell of sunny, warm days continues
-
-
Hot and humid week with storm possible
-
Mostly sunny outlook for Saturday, but the rain is expected to return for Sunday
-
Warm, comfortable summer days ahead
-
Cooler weather before another warmup
-
Gorgeous stretch of weather continues
-
-
Sunshine for much of the weekend, humidity creeps up
-
Cooler temperatures ahead, possible storms Monday
-
Hot, humid with scattered showers through Friday