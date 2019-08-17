12-year-old girl shot inside her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was shot inside her home while she was asleep Saturday morning.

Around 4:52 a.m., a house in the 9200 block of South Ellis Avenue was shot into at least 26 times. Bullets holes are visible from the outside. They tore through plaster, shattered picture frames and windows.

Everyone in the house was asleep at the time. Six kids were inside, including a 12-year-old girl who was sleeping on the couch when she was shot.

She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition. Her liver was ruptured and her lung collapsed. She underwent surgery Saturday morning. Doctors said she was shot twice.

Surveillance video shows a car circling the block and staking out its target before someone opened fire.

The 12-year-old is planning a big party for her 13th birthday next month.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.