Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl last seen in Crown Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN POINT, Ind. — An Amber Alert has been issued in Indiana for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Madison Elizabeth Eddelmon was last seen in her car in Crown Point. The car was found abandoned on the corner of Magnolia Drive and Sherwood Drive. Some of her belongings were inside the car with the windows cracked.

Her family said they last spoke to her 9 p.m. on Friday.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

Police said Eddelmon is believed to be with 22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn, who her family has a protective order against for stalking. He is believed to be driving a dark gray Chevy Cobalt with Indiana license plate number 645RIS.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches and 158 lbs.

Anyone with information on Eddelmon's whereabouts should contact Crown Point Police at 219-663-2131.