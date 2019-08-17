Man killed after shooting in Gary

Posted 12:43 PM, August 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:38PM, August 17, 2019

GARY, Ind. — A man was killed after shots were fired during a police traffic stop Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Gary police officers were involved in a shooting during a traffic stop in the area of East 23rd Avenue and Kentucky Street.

25-year-old Rashad Cunningham was shot and killed. No officers were injured.

A woman who did not want to be identified said she did not hear any gunshots, but she saw the active scene and flashing lights.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.

