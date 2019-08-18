3 people shot in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — Three people were shot in Humboldt Park Sunday morning.

They were standing on the sidewalk on the 800 block of N. Homan Avenue around 4:53 a.m. Sunday when someone opened fire from the alley.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the head. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A man was shot in the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition. a 26-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating the shooting.

