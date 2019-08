Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is no longer in effect after storms moved east of the Chicago area Sunday morning.

Severe thunderstorms swept across the Chicago area Sunday morning, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Wind gusts to 58 mph were clocked in northwest Indiana near the intersection of I-90/94 and I-65.In Bolingbrook, there were reports of numerous trees and power lines downed. Near McCullom Lake in McHenry County, large branches were reported down down around 7:55 a.m.