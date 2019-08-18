Former Bears running back Cedric Benson reported dead in motorcycle crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Bears running back Cedric Benson died in a motorcycle accident in Texas. He was 36.

Benson’s attorney, Sam Bassett, said Austin law enforcement told him that Benson was killed in the wreck Saturday night. He had no details about the accident.

Hours before, Benson posted an image of the vehicle on his Instagram story saying, “My Saturday evening!”

Benson’s passenger also reportedly died in the crash. Two other adults were injured with non-life threatening injuries.

FINAL: Auto v Motorcycle at ~5600 blk Mount Bonnell Rd; #ATCEMSMedics advising 4 total patients – 2 adult patients, ~30's Male & 30's Female declared Deceased On Scene & 2 adult patients with non-life-threatening injuries will be non-transports. Expect extended road closures. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 18, 2019

He was the only player in University of Texas history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in four seasons and was inducted into the university’s Hall of Honor in 2014.

Benson was drafted No. 4 overall by the Bears in 2005 and helped Chicago reach the playoffs the following season. He played 35 games in three seasons with the Bears, amassing 1,593 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Benson had his finest years with Cincinnati from 2008-11, taking over as the featured back on a team that made the playoffs twice but lost in the first round each time.