Gun control advocates rally in Chicago, across the U.S.

ALBANY PARK, Ill. — As gun control advocates rallied around the country Sunday, activists in Chicago called for Congress to tighten the nation’s gun laws after recent mass shootings.

During a meeting at a church in Albany Park Sunday, survivors of gun violence and family members of victims shared their stories. A few dozen people listened, cried, and vowed to speak up during the event organized by Moms Demand Action.

“My daughter deserved to live," one mother said. “She’s not here right now because she was taken away by the epidemic called gun violence."

Across the country, people marched and rallied this weekend to pressure Congress into tightening gun laws. Organizers estiamted there were over 100 rallies in 50 states.

“We’re building a movement right now,” said Moms Demand Action volunteer Jack Kohoutek.

Congress is on summer recess, but when lawmakers return in September, activists are hoping they will finally do something to tighten restrictions on gun ownership.

“If we pass laws to save one life, then it’s enough,” said Sandra Jauregui, Nevada Assembly.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has asked committee chairmen to review possible gun bills when they get back in session.

The moms taking part in Sunday's events in Chicago said they're hopeful that means there will be some progress.