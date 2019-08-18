Nicholas Moreano discusses the Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's getting to the point where fans and players are now itching for the regular season to arrive in the NFL.

Training camp is now close to a month old, split between Bourbonnais and Lake Forest, and the starters are barely playing in the first two of four exhibition games.

Hence why tensions ran high with the Bears during practice last week, leading to a pair of scuffles between players. Everyone is anxious for September 5th, but there is still some work to get done before that arrives.

Nicholas Moreano of The Chicago Audible joined Sports Feed on Sunday to discuss the team so far in the preseason and look ahead to the regular season with Jarrett Payton.

You can watch Nicholas' segment in the video above or below.