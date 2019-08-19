Family demands answers after 25-year-old fatally shot by Gary police

GARY, Ind. — A family in Indiana is demanding answers after a father of five was shot and killed by police.

Police officers were making a routine traffic stop in the area of East 23rd Avenue and Kentucky Street in Gary around 3 a.m. Saturday. Rashad Cunningham, 25, was shot and killed by officers in front of his home. He was parked inside a car with a friend.

Relatives said Cunningham had a gun on his lap, but said he did not reach for it during the incident. They said he had a license to carry the weapon.

A vigil was held Monday evening outside Cunningham’s home. His mother, Tonia Simmons, said the officers didn’t give her son a chance.

Cunningham’s family and their attorney have demanded details from the investigation. They said the little they’ve heard so far simply does not add up.

“We want the 911 tapes,” Andrew Stroth, family’s attorney, said. “We want any evidence that the city has to show us what happened to Rashad Cunningham.”

Gary police officers don’t use body cameras or dash cameras. The shooting is being handled by the Lake County Indiana Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.