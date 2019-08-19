Family requests body cam video of fatal shooting during traffic stop

GARY, Ind. — The family of a man shot and killed by police officers in Gary over the weekend is requesting that body camera video is released.

In a statement, police said officers were conducting a traffic stop about 3 a.m. Saturday at 23rd Avenue and Kentucky Street when the shooting occurred.

Gary police opened fire, fatally shooting 25-year-old Rashad Cunningham. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Cunningham’s girlfriend, Heather Fox, said he was getting dropped off by friends and had a permit to carry a gun he had at the time. She also said the officer started shooting without giving Cunningham a chance to show his ID.

Fox sent an email to the mayor of Gary Sunday, asking for the body cam video of the shooting to be released.

The email reads:

Dear Honorable Mayor Freeman-Wilson, Rashad Cunningham, my boyfriend and the father of my one year-old

son, was shot and killed by officers from the Gary, Indiana police

department on August 17, 2019. And now, from the shadow of his

absence and in the midst of our grief, I am reaching out to you to ask for

your help, as my family and I try to come to terms with Rashad’s death

at the hands of officers of your city’s police force. If you have even the smallest amount of compassion for me and

Rashad’s children, would you please arrange for us to immediately view

the body cam and dash cam videos of the last minutes of Rashad’s

life.

No Gary police officers were injured.

The shooting is being investigated by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

No further details have been released.