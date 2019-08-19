FeedonThis: Jarrett goes freestyle in Man Crush Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This week, Jarrett Payton couldn't just pick one man.

Instead, the Sports Feed co-host decided to make a collection of athletes for his "Man Crush Monday" selection during the show with Josh Frydman.

That's part of the best of the show from Monday in #FeedonThis, and you can see who Jarrett and Josh selected this week in the video above.

The Cubs' Little League Classic game had plenty of memorable social media moments, from early in the day at the Little League World Series to the game itself. Josh and Jarrett showed us some of the best in Social Fodder in the video above.

The Cubs don't necessarily have an issue with playing on the road. It's when they play, oddly enough, that seems to weirdly be with the problem with the team that continues to struggle away from Wrigley Field.

Josh and Jarrett discuss that in the video above.