× Illinois state senator apologizes for mock assassination of Trump at fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Democratic state senator is apologizing for a mock assassination of Republican President Donald Trump staged at a weekend fundraiser.

WCIA-TV in Champaign reports that the incident occurred Friday night at Chicago Sen. Martin Sandoval’s golf outing in the Chicago suburb of Winfield. A man carrying what looks like a fake assault-style rifle points it at someone wearing a Trump mask. A woman who attended posted the photos to social media.

Now @DemsforIllinois responds: “The tragedies in El Paso and Gilroy have demonstrated how hate-filled political rhetoric can fuel violence. These images are unacceptable and dangerous. The place to make our voices heard against Trump is at the ballot box.” https://t.co/HLKDJAdHX8 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 18, 2019

Sandoval calls the incident “unacceptable.” He says he doesn’t “condone violence against the president or anyone else.”

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says “purposely pointing a fake gun at anyone is insensitive and wrong,” particularly after recent shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Tim Schneider is chairman of the Illinois Republican Party. He says Sandoval’s apology is “too little, too late.”