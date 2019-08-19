Parents upset after student who had ‘hit list’ may start school at Evanston Township HS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. — Some parents in Evanston were upset after getting a phone call from school officials telling them an eighth grade student made a “hit list” and “safe list” last year, and may be returning to class as a freshman at Evanston Township High School.

Parents said they got a phone call on Friday from a dean who told them for the first time about the male student who was previously at Chute Middle School. The student could start high school as soon as Wednesday.

A woman, who did not want to be identified, said she’s worried about the safety of her niece and nephew who both attend the school. The family said they got a call on Friday from an administrator who wanted to ask her niece specific questions about the former eighth grader.

The woman said the student was pulled out of class for 30 days but was then allowed to come back and finish out the school year.

The woman said some parents had no idea when it happened last year, and said Friday, the school administrator wasn’t very forthcoming with information. However, it was clear the school was trying to evaluate whether the former middle schooler should be able to start classes this week with the same group of kids he allegedly threatened to kill last spring.

Evanston police confirmed they were aware of an incident and their investigation is now closed.

Police said they always plan for more police presence on the first day of school and this year will be no different.

"If schools don’t learn to communicate with parents and students and one another, it’s not going to stop," the woman said.

Some parents said District 65 should have told them about the incident last spring when it happened.

“He hasn’t done anything yet, but I think there are enough signs that there’s some kind of disturbance that it needs to be evaluated thoroughly,” the woman said.

Officials at Chute Middle School sent the following email to some parents in April of last year:

Dear Chute Family, We need to inform you of a situation that came to light today involving a Chute student. We were alerted that a student was in possession of a list that included both student and staff names that caused great concern. We immediately responded by bringing the student to the office. The student has been turned over to his parent and will not be on campus as the investigation is conducted. Due to the investigation, no other information can be shared at this time. As the administrators who have helped lead Chute for over 20 years we take safety as the first and foremost priority of our job. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Mr. McHolland at 847-344-3610. Sincerely,

Jim McHolland, Principal

Ann Riemenschneider, Asst. Principal

A followup email was sent a few days later:

Dear Chute Family, We wanted to give you an update based on the letter shared with you on Tuesday and inform you of a conversation that we had with the 8th grade today. During the discussion about the “list” referred to yesterday, there were students that indicated that the list was just a joke. We addressed that notion by letting students know that in today’s world, matters such as this will be taken seriously in the school and community. We shared that the list that was brought to our attention in and of itself did not indicate that there was a plan or intent to harm anyone. However, based on the information we received during the investigation, we have concerns for this student that must be addressed and we are putting in place the necessary supports for this student. With that being said, as we stay true to what we have always said that wherever you go in life you are part of the Chute Family - It is important to us that we support all students and that we get them help and support when needed. As we said to the kids today, we want all students and staff to be safe at school. We appreciate all the support that has been shown by the Chute Family. Sincerely

Jim McHolland, Principal

Ann Riemenschneider, Asst. Principal

WGN has reached out to District 65 and District 202, but has not heard back.