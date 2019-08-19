Person shot, Dolton officer injured in attempted armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. — Police in Dolton are searching for a person in connection with an armed robbery in which a second alleged robber was shot and a police officer injured.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Sibley Boulevard in Dolton. Police said two people entered the Sibley Car Credit Inc. car dealership and announced a robbery. Police said the alleged robbers took a wallet and a gun from the dealership manager.

A police officer arrived at the scene as the offenders were leaving the dealership. The officer and the men exchanged gunfire. One of the men was struck, the second fled.

Search for a 2nd suspect continues in Dolton after an attempted robbery of a used car dealership. Responding officer injured his shoulder, one suspect was shot in the leg and multiple jurisdictions are involved in trying to apprehend. The latest @5&6 #WGNNEWS pic.twitter.com/44OUOczpJl — Patrick Elwood (@patrickelwood) August 19, 2019

Police said the officer, who is a 21-year veteran of the force, was injured but "not by gunfire." As source told WGN the injured officer dislocated his shoulder. The officer was taken to the hospital.

The wounded offender was taken to the hospital in Hammond, Indiana. His condition is not yet known.

The search for the second alleged robber continues. Officers from multiple jurisdictions including the Illinois State Police and the Cook County Sheriff's Department are involved in the search. Police are asking anyone with any information to contact authorities.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.