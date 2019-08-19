Woman, 46, shot and killed while driving in Washington Park

CHICAGO — A 46-year-old woman was shot and killed while driving in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Police said the woman was driving southbound on the 5100 block of South Prairie with a male passenger around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, when shots were fired from the sidewalk.

The woman continued driving and eventually crashed into a light pole in the 5200 block of South Prairie.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and left arm, and was later pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released the woman’s identity, but there are reports she was a U.S. postal worker.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.