19-year-old accused of threatening Chicago abortion clinic via iFunny appears in court

Posted 5:48 PM, August 20, 2019, by

CHICAGO — A Chicago man appeared in court after being taken into custody on federal criminal charges after he was accused of threatening to kill people at a women's health clinic.

Farhan Skeikh, 19, was held in federal custody after Judge Susan Cox called him a danger to the community.

The FBI arrested sheikh on Friday at his home in Rogers park, three days after explicit threats were found by investigators on the website iFunny.

In a series of posts federal agents allege that Sheikh wrote, “I am done with my state and thier [sic] “expletive” abortion laws and allowing innocrnt [sic] kids to be slaughtered for the so called “womans right. I will not tolerate this anymore. Im DONE. On August 23rd 2019, I will go to the [Victim A] in Chicago on [Street A]. I will proceed to slaughter and murder any doctor, patient, or visitor I see in the area and I will not back down. consider this a warning for anyone visiting...”

Another post said in part, “May God forgive me for what I am going to do soon”

The FBI said it tracked the posts to other social media accounts and finally to the 19-year-old who admitted to the posts but downplayed them, calling them a joke.

However, the judge though called it deeply disturbing that a young man who showed a caring, positive face to those around him in person could post such violent, specific threats online

The judge ordered a mental health exam for Skeikh. He is due in court again of Aug. 30.

Sheikh faces federal charges of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

If he’s convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.