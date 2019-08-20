32 more lawsuits filed against Sterigenics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Thirty-two new lawsuits were just filed against Sterigenics, the company that sterilizes medical equipment, for causing cancer clusters in their communities.

"Going through 15 surgeries in the past six years now. It's been hell," said plaintiff Jeanne Hochhalter. "I've been through chemo. I've had my body mutilated. It's impacted every single part of my life, and they knew. They've known for 34 years and they willfully pump this out into our communities."

Tuesday's lawsuits are in addition to the 11 lawsuits already filed against the facility in Willowbrook.

Emissions from the facility put out ethylene oxide, a known carcinogen.

Sterigenics says it never exceeded limits that were set by the state, but then the Illinois EPA barred the company from using ethylene oxide.

"They did not test. They did not warn," said attorney Todd Smith. "But instead what they chose to do is emit... a cancer causing chemical into the community for their neighbors and others to breathe."

"Sterigenics seems to be on a path back to business," said attorney Stephen Hart. "They claim to have this down to 85 pounds per year, and we see no reason to believe them."

Sterigenics has not commented on the 32 new lawsuits.