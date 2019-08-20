Dave Eanet looks ahead to Northwestern’s 2019 football season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They are the reigning division champions in the Big Ten for the first time in program history. A big part of that was because of their incredible finish to the 2018 season when they rallied back from a 1-3 start to finish with an 8-1 conference record.

Now Northwestern has to find a way to improve upon that while also finding a new starting quarterback who will face a brutal schedule to begin the 2019 season. It's quite a challenge for Pat Fitzgerald, who starts his 14th year as the head coach of the Wildcats' program.

Dave Eanet, the "Voice of the Cats" and WGN Radio sports director, appeared on Sports Feed Tuesday to look ahead to Northwestern's 2019 campaign with Josh Frydman. He also discussed some other Chicago sports on the program as well, and you can watch their discussion in the video above or below.