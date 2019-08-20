Kevin Fishbain talks Bears with Jarrett on Sports Feed Tuesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's that weird time in the preseason where there are still games to be played but the focus is on the future.

That's how it is with the Bears, who are closing in on two weeks till their season opener yet still have two preseason games left to go before facing the Packers on September 5th.

With Matt Nagy always changing things up when it comes to rotating his starters in the lineup for the preseason, it's hard to tell what fans may gauge from the next two games, as the team likely chooses to rest those players till the opener.

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic Chicago talked about the team at this part of the preseason on Sports Feed Tuesday night from Halas Hall. You can watch their discussion in the video above or below.