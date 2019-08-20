× Twins’ bats awaken late in another offensive display against the White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS – It hasn’t happened every time they’ve faced them, but when the Twins’ bats erupt against the White Sox, they erupt.

In three previous meetings this season, Minnesota scored more than ten runs in victories over their division rivals from Chicago. Two of those came in the team’s last series against each other in late July.

Tuesday was another one of those times where the Twins’ prolific offense came alive when they faced the White Sox, even if it did take a bit of time to get going.

Minnesota shook off an early 3-0 lead from the visitors and turned the game into a rout, crushing 14 hits in a 14-4 victory. They hit three homers with Nelson Cruz and Max Kepler each getting three RBI each in their biggest offensive performance against the White Sox this season.

It wasn’t like previous games, where the Twins started hitting early and often. Eleven of the 14 runs came in the fifth inning and after, with seven coming in a huge 8th inning for the hosts. It ties the series between the teams at one as they head towards the finale on Wednesday at 12:10 PM.