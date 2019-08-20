Window washer rescued after dangling from River North high-rise

CHICAGO —A window washer was rescued after dangling off the side of a 58-floor high-rise in River North.

Around noon Tuesday, Chicago police and fire crews responded to calls for a rescue at 33 West Ontario.

A man became stuck on the 53rd floor of the building after one of the ropes securing him reportedly broke.

The Chicago Fire Department tossed the man additional rope from the roof, and held him securely as he walked up the side of the building.

The man made it safely to the roof with assistance from CFD.

This is developing story. Check back for details.