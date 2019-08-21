6 arrested in Riverdale after high-speed chase through city and suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, Ill. — Several people are in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase through the city and suburbs.

The pursuit, involving multiple agencies, started in Riverdale around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after authorities said someone fired shots.

The suspects led police on a high speed pursuit which went into the city on Interstate 57 and then back towards the south on Interstate 94. At one point, the chase reached 100 miles per hour.

It came to an end after suspects sped into Riverdale where they crashed into a sign and a tree at 140th Street and Edbrooke Avenue.

Six people were taken into custody. Charges are pending.

It is not known if any weapons were recovered from the vehicle with the six suspects.

Riverdale police have not released further information.