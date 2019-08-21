FeedonThis: The NFL division previews have begun!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's become a tradition on Sports Feed to preview the upcoming NFL season by first breaking down the league's divisions.

In 2019, that won't change, as Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman take a look at each one in the AFC and NFC before the season begins on September 5th

On Wednesday's show, we began with the AFC West, where the Chiefs and Chargers are expected to be contenders for the AFC crown.

That segment is part of #FeedonThis from Wednesday's show, and you can watch it in the video above or below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll get to the Bears' preview early in September, but on Wednesday, we were discussing an article from Sports Feed guest Kayln Kahler that appears in Sports Illustrated this week.

It details the Bears' rookie camp kicker competition, discussing the techniques used by the Bears to evaluate the players and the pressure on the kickers themselves.

Jarrett and Josh discuss the article in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nick Castellanos says that "Everyday is Opening Day," and if he takes life like that, he needs to keep doing it. That's because the outfielder continues to tear it up as a member of the Cubs.

Josh and Jarrett discussed his play since the trade from the Tigers in the video above.