Police investigating Hyde Park shooting involving off-duty officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer was involved in shooting on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday.

Police said the officer intervened in a possible burglary at a neighbor’s house in the 5100 block of South Ingleside Avenue in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police said the officer announced himself as police and discharged his weapon. The alleged burglar fled the scene. It is unknown if the man was wounded.

COPA is also investigating.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them at 312-746-3609.