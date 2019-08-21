Wilmington residents asked to stay indoors amid manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

WILMINGTON, Ill. — A manhunt is underway in Wilmington for a carjacking suspect considered “armed and dangerous.”

An armed carjacking around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Dolton instigated a local police chase that eventually stretched about 30 miles to Wilmington.

The two suspects ventured onto Interstate 57, and before long, Illinois State Police and other agencies joined in the pursuit. Police said the offenders were traveling over 100 miles an hour at times, before exiting at Wilmington Road.

The pursuit ended after the two offenders crashed through a fence in a subdivision. Police took one suspect into custody and the other fled the scene.

Wilmington Police describe the suspect at large as a black male with light complexion, about 6′ tall and wearing a white shirt with blue jeans.

Authorities said multiple agencies are conducting an active manhunt for the suspect in the Northcrest area of Wilmington, that started around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call 911.

Residents in the area are asked to stay in their homes as police conduct the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.