Woman shot in the head while driving with her 2 children in Dolton: sources

DOLTON, Ill. — A woman was shot in the head while she was driving with her two children in the car in Dolton, according to sources.

Sources said a woman was driving westbound on Sibley Boulevard around 7 p.m. Wednesday when someone in another vehicle fired shots into her car. She had two children in the car with her.

The woman was shot in the head. The children were not injured.

The woman's car kept going until it left the road and crashed past Thornridge High School.

Sources said the woman was not the intended target and was caught in gang-related crossfire.

The woman and her children were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Their conditions were unknown.

There was no description of the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

This was the second shooting in a span of three days in Dolton.