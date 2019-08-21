× Wrongful death lawsuit against Drew Peterson dismissed

JOLIET, Ill. — A Will County judge’s ruling has brought an end to the wrongful death lawsuit filed a decade ago against Drew Peterson.

Peterson is in prison serving sentences for the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, and for an attempt to have the Will County State’s Attorney killed.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed in 2009, seeking monetary damages from Peterson for Savio’s death.

The Savio family’s attorney failed to appear at a hearing in Will County Court in April, and the Judge Raymond Rossi dismissed the civil lawsuit.

At a second hearing yesterday, when the family’s attorney again failed to appear, a final ruling allowed the judge’s dismissal of the suit to stand.

The attorney, Martin Glink, told the Chicago Tribune that Savio’s two adult sons did not want to pursue the lawsuit.

The case was dormant for years while Peterson’s murder conviction was on appeal.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Peterson’s appeal late last year.