2 women robbed at gunpoint by woman on Michigan Avenue

Posted 7:59 AM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:00AM, August 22, 2019

CHICAGO — Two women were robbed at gunpoint by another woman outside the Intercontinental Hotel on Michigan Avenue, police said.

At about 2 a.m. Thursday, two women, ages 31 and 32, were walking on the 500 Block of North Michigan when they were approached by another woman who displayed a gun and demanded their belongings.

The victims complied and the offender entered the passenger side of a dark-green Chrysler 300M with a man behind the wheel. The vehicle fled northbound on Michigan Avenue and eastbound on Ohio.

No one was injured, and no arrests have been made.

Police have not released a description of the offender.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

