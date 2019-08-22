Man dies trying to save girl who was swept into Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man died Thursday tring to save a girl who was swept into Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach.

Police said the 11-year-old girl was swept into the lake while standing on the breaking wall.

The 35-year-old man jumped in the water in an attempt to save the girl.

According to fire department officials, he was underwater for about four minutes

Witnesses said several lifeguards jumped into the choppy, churning water and saved the man who needed CPR.

The man was taken in an ambulance to a Mercy Hospital in what authorities described as “extremely critical” condition and died a short time later.

The girl has stabilized, police said.

Earlier in the day, a Beach Hazard Statement was issued for the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Three to six-foot waves are possible, causing rip and structural current to develop.

"High wave action and dangerous swimming conditions will exist along the Lake Michigan beaches in Lake and Cook Counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana into Friday," according to the WGN weather department.