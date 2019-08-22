Man who fell on CTA tracks during altercation may be suspect in robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police said a man who fell onto a set of CTA train tracks may be a suspect in an earlier robbery.

At about 6 a.m. Thursday, a 47-year-old man was attacked by a man and woman on a platform of the Red Line station on the 1100 block of West Wilson in Uptown. The man was being hit with fists and a brick when he fell onto the tracks.

CTA workers were able to stop oncoming trains to prevent further injury.

The man suffered a severe head injury and is hospitalized in serious condition.

Police said the victim may have also been robbing commuters earlier at the same Red Line station.

The two people who attacked the man were taken into police custody.

Charges are pending.