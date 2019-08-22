Protest held at police headquarters to address fatal shooting of Joshua Beal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A protest was held at Chicago police headquarters during a monthly police board meeting to address a police-involved shooting that was ruled “justified.”

About 50 peaceful protesters gathered at 35th Street and Martin Luther King Drive Thursday evening to address questions they have about police brutality in Chicago they say the board is failing to address.

The protesters marched to the public safety building at 35th Street and Michigan Avenue where they unleashed a litany of complaints against Chicago police.

Along the way, there were chants of “16 shots and a cover-up,” a reference to the fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald by Jason Van Dyke — a former police office.

The primary focus of the night was the November 2016 shooting of 25-year-old Joshua Beal during a confrontation in the city’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, ruled in June that the shooting was within policy. Police said Beal was seen on video pointing a gun toward an off-duty officer.

Some members of Black Lives Matter have accused Chicago police of engaging in systemic racism.

The protest outside did not impact the police board meeting inside.