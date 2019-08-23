Illinois resident dies after experiencing respiratory illness following vaping, health officials say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois resident who had recently vaped and was hospitalized with a severe respiratory illness has died, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear at this time, and the person’s identity has not yet been released.

According to the IDPH, the number of cases of people who have used e-cigarettes or vaped and have been hospitalized with respiratory symptoms has doubled in the past week.

A total of 22 people, ranging in age from 17-38 years, have experienced respiratory illness after using e-cigarettes or vaping. IDPH is working with local health departments to investigate another 12 individuals.

Affected individuals have experienced respiratory symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Some also experienced vomiting and diarrhea.

“The severity of illness people are experiencing is alarming and we must get the word out that using e-cigarettes and vaping can be dangerous,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

The IDPH said they are working with local health departments, other state health departments, and the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the names and types of e-cigarettes, vaping products, and devices, as well as where they were obtained.

According to the CDC, in many cases, including Illinois, patients have acknowledged to health care personnel recent use of THC-containing products. However, no specific product has been identified in all cases, nor has any product been conclusively linked to illnesses.

Even though cases appear similar, it is not clear if these cases have a common cause or if they are different diseases with similar symptoms.

Cases have been reported in Chicago and Champaign, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Madison, McHenry, Peoria, St. Clair, and Will counties.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be shared as it is available.

Health officials urge anyone experiencing any type of chest pain or difficulty breathing after using e-cigarettes or vaping in the weeks or months prior to these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

More information about vaping , go to: www.dph.illinois.gov