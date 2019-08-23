New report highlights DCFS deficiencies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A new report has found new faults, and old problems that haven’t been fixed, inside the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

In recent months WGN has reported in-depth on problems within the agency, including children sleeping on the floors of DCFS offices.

This week, the Illinois Auditor General has just wrapped a review of two years of operations of the child welfare agency.

He found DCFS is still not always investigating reports of child abuse and neglect in a timely manner. And that lack of timeliness could further put kids in danger.

The report examined DCFS from 2016 to 2018 and revealed significant deficiencies and noncompliance in some areas. It said case files lacked required documentation and procedures weren’t done in a timely manner, which could result in inadequate care of children, unauthorized services or misuse of state funds.

And though the numbers have improved in recent years ... the report also notes DCFS is not always making determinations within 60 days of whether reports of child abuse and neglect were indicated or unfounded, and the department is also not initiating some investigations within 24 hours of receipt of the report.

Chief Deputy Public Guardian Alpa Patel said the agency is mired in bureaucratic inefficiency. She points out persistent problems with the child abuse hotline.

“We can’t afford to not be at 100 percent across the board for any of these kids,” Patel said.

The report said that for nearly half of 60 hotline calls tested, there was no documentation to the State Central Register.

“If you don’t make a record of that call,” Patel said. “That’s what that speaks to. … There’s no one tracking phone calls coming in and subsequent phone calls and that puts children in risk.”

Following several heartbreaking deaths of children in DCFS care, the agency has received more funding as lawmakers and the new director promised a top-to-bottom overhaul. DCFS released a statement that it takes the report’s findings seriously. It said, “The department has taken action to address all concerns raised in the review. DCFS is fully committed to working constructively with the Auditor General to continue improving the quality of our work.”

“There’s a long way to go and there needs to be a lot of hard work to getting these things done,” Patel said.

Another issue raised in the report was that the department does not have enough bilingual staff, which could lead to inadequate services for some families.

The full report is available here.

